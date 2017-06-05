App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 05, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

India starts dumping probe on chemical from Korea, Taiwan

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duties (DGAD), the commerce ministry's investigation arm, has found "sufficient evidence" of dumping of "Dioctyl Phthalate" from Chinese Taipei (or Taiwan) and Korea.

India starts dumping probe on chemical from Korea, Taiwan

India has started probe into a chemical used in plastic industry from Taiwan and Korea following a complaint of dumping by domestic players.

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duties (DGAD), the commerce ministry's investigation arm, has found "sufficient evidence" of dumping of "Dioctyl Phthalate" from Chinese Taipei (or Taiwan) and Korea.

If established that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGAD would recommend imposition of duty on import of this chemical from these two countries to guard domestic industry against below-cost imports.

The authority has initiated "an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry", DGAD has said in a notification.

KLJ Plasticizers Ltd has filed the application for the dumping probe.

The output of the petitioner accounts for over 50 per cent of the Indian production, it said, adding that DGAD has fixed the period of investigation as April 2016 to March 2017 (12 months).

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against below-cost imports.

DGAD is also probing dumping of several other products such as certain chemicals from different countries.

India is one of the most attractive markets for global producers due to its large middle class population.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a- vis foreign producers and exporters.

tags #anti-dumping #chemical #India #Korea #Taiwan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.