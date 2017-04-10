App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India services activity expands again in March, index reaches five-month high

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.5 in March, its highest level since October, from February's 50.3. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

India services activity expands again in March, index reaches five-month high

India's services industry in March continued to recover from November's shock big currency-note ban, with business activity expanding for a second month and at a faster pace, a private business survey showed on Thursday.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.5 in March, its highest level since October, from February's 50.3. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

A sub-index on new business, an indicator of domestic and foreign demand, climbed to its highest level since October, the month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a cash crunch by ordering the removal of 86 percent of the currency in circulation.

"India's private sector economy stayed on an upward trajectory during March, benefiting from an upswing in demand and output," said Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at IHS Markit.

"The country's rapid recovery from the demonetisation-related downturn was accompanied by job creation and softer inflationary pressures."

Input prices rose for a seventh consecutive month, and at a faster rate than in February, but companies have not completely passed that on to customers, demonstrated by a dip in the prices charged sub-index.

After February's marginal cut in service headcount, the sector in March created jobs at the fastest pace in nearly two years.

Although the pace of new hiring increased only slightly, it was at the fastest pace in nearly two years after firms cut headcount in February. The employment sub-index rose to 51.2 from 49.9.

"By historical standards, the increases in new work and activity remain relatively mild, though growth is likely to gather speed as we head into the new financial year," De Lima said. "This is shown by firms' willingness to hire additional employees and reinforced by stronger confidence towards the 12-month outlook for output."

Service providers were optimistic about growth in the year ahead, with the business expectations sub-index at a four-month high.

India's economy grew 7.0 percent from a year earlier in the October-December quarter, defying expectations in a Reuters poll for a slowdown to 6.4 percent and only slightly slower than the previous quarter's 7.4 percent.

At a meeting on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India is not expected to make any changes to policy and to leave the repo rate at 6.25 percent, despite inflation remaining below its medium-term target of 4 percent.

A composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, rose to 52.3 in March from 50.7 in February, its highest in five months.

tags #business survey #currency #demonetisation #Economy #India's services industry #Narendra Modi #Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index #note ban #RBI #repo rate #Reserve Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.