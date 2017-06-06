App
Jun 06, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India sees 2017 monsoon rains at 98% of long-term average

In April, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 cm.

India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

The monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96 percent of its long-term average during July, and 99 percent of the average during August, both with a model error of 9 percent, the IMD said in a statement.

