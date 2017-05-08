App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 08, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

India seen to become third-biggest solar market in 2017

India will become the third biggest solar market globally in 2017, says India Solar Handbook 2017 by Bridge to India, a consulting and knowledge service provider in the clean technology market. With 8.8 gw (giga watt) of projected capacity addition -- a growth of 76 per cent over 2016 -- India is set to become the third-largest photovoltaic market (PV) market in 2017, which will overtake Japan, the company said in a statement.

India seen to become third-biggest solar market in 2017

India will become the third biggest solar market globally in 2017, says India Solar Handbook 2017 by Bridge to India, a consulting and knowledge service provider in the clean technology market. With 8.8 gw (giga watt) of projected capacity addition -- a growth of 76 per cent over 2016 -- India is set to become the third-largest photovoltaic market (PV) market in 2017, which will overtake Japan, the company said in a statement.

As of March 2017, India has already installed 12.2 gw of utility scale solar power, it said. According to the report, about 79 gw of solar capacity is expected to be added globally in 2017, with Asian countries continuing to dominate and Europe falling by the wayside.

It said India's solar capacity is expected to touch the 18.7 gw mark by the end of 2017, about 5 per cent of the global pie, growing 89 per cent over the last year.

Total new solar capacity addition in the next 5 years is expected at 56 gw, it said.

Locally, it said Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have emerged as the fastest growing states in India in terms of solar installation and in 2017, nearly 60 per cent of total new capacity addition is expected to come from southern states.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.