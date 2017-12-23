India, Russia review economic ties in key areas

India and Russia today undertook a comprehensive review of economic cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and investment, during a meeting of the inter-governmental commission here.
India and Russia today undertook a comprehensive review of economic cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and investment, during a meeting of the inter-governmental commission here.
The meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
Deepening the special and privileged strategic partnership, Swaraj welcomed Rogozin, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.