App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 03, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

India probes cheap synthetic rubber import from China

If established that dumping of synthetic rubber (Fluoroelastomer) has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGAD would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of Chinese synthetic rubber to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has filed an application before the Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of the investigation.

If established that dumping of synthetic rubber (Fluoroelastomer) has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGAD would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm, DGAD in a notification said there is "sufficient evidence" of significant dumping margins to justify the probe.

related news

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

The probing authority "initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping" of the product from China, it said.

The period of investigation covers July 2016 to June 2017. However, for the purpose of injury investigation, the period will also cover the data of 2014-17.

Increasing imports and dumping of goods from China have always been an area of concern for Indian companies.

India's exports to China were only USD 10.17 billion in 2016-17 but imports aggregated at USD 61.28 billion in that fiscal.

The DGAD is also probing dumping of several other products such as certain chemicals from the neighbouring country.

India is one of the most attractive markets for global producers due to its large middle-class population.

Fluoroelastomer is a class of synthetic rubber designed for very high-temperature operation. It is also called as the 'Rubber King'.

It is used in hydraulic O-ring seals, electrical connectors, shaft seals, aerospace, lubricants and hydraulic system, gaskets and fuel tank bladders.

tags #Economy

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.