App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 04, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

India probes cheap detergent chemical import from China

Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries and Chemicals India have filed an application before the Directorate General of Anti- dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of an investigation into import of 'Zeolite 4A (Detergent Grade)' from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has initiated an anti- dumping probe into import of a Chinese chemical used in detergents following complaints from some domestic companies.

Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries and Chemicals India have filed an application before the Directorate General of Anti- dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of an investigation into import of 'Zeolite 4A (Detergent Grade)' from China.

In a notification, the DGAD said prima facie it has found sufficient evidence of dumping of the chemical.

The anti-dumping duty, if imposed, would help guard domestic players in the sector against cheap imports of the product.

related news

"The authority hereby initiates an investigation into the alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry," it said.

In the probe, it would determine the existence and effect of the alleged dumping and recommend the amount of anti- dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

The period from April 2016 to June 2017 (15 months) will be taken for the probe.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports, including from China.

The country has imposed the duty on as many as 98 products, as on December 27 last year, imported from China.

tags #China #detergent chemical #Economy #import #India

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.