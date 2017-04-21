App
Apr 21, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India plans home delivery of petroleum products

About 350 million people come to fuel stations every day, it said. Annually 25 billion rupees (USD 387.00 million) worth of transactions takes place at fuel stations.

India plans home delivery of petroleum products

India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.

About 350 million people come to fuel stations every day, it said. Annually 25 billion rupees (USD 387.00 million) worth of transactions takes place at fuel stations.

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, will be introducing daily price revision of petrol and diesel in five cities from May 1, ahead of a nation-wide roll out of the plan.

