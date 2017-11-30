App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 29, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

India moves up one spot to 68 on Global Entrepreneurship Index

The US topped the index, which ranked 137 countries, this year also, Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has moved up one place to the 68th spot on the Global Entrepreneurship Index of 2018, which is topped by the US.

India was at the 69th position last year.

The US topped the index, which ranked 137 countries, this year also, Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), said today.

"India is in 68th position in the Global Entrepreneurship Index. The USA is in the first position in 2018. The list was prepared for 137 countries in the world.

related news

"Each country is ranked according to its GEI score to indicate overall entrepreneurship attitude and potential," Ortmans said at a session at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) being held here.

India was at the 76th position in 2014, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Development Institute (GEDI), a Washington, DC-based policy development organisation dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for individuals, communities and nations.

Last year, India enjoyed the largest jump in the rankings, moving up 29 spots to 69th position.

India was strong in product innovation while weak in the area of technology absorption, last year's report had said.

GEN is a platform for programmes and initiatives to help new firms start and scale while working to create a global entrepreneurial ecosystem.

GEN is a strategic partner of GEDI.

The network is conducting a series of public policy focused roundtable events in India to explore innovative public sector approaches to stimulate new firm formations and growth, a GEN press release said.

"Six to eight policy panels are being planned to reach all 30 federal State (states) by the end of 2018 to promote entrepreneurship, create jobs, incentivise capital investments and work towards the sustainability of Indian enterprises by creating global linkages," the release said.

GEN India is in the process of appointing 30 state ambassadors who will lead all GEN India initiatives, including policy panels, entrepreneurship celebrations, national competitions and partnerships, in their respective states, it added.

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.