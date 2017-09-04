India may introduce new visa category for entrepreneurs and researchers

Moneycontrol News

India may soon introduce liberal visa framework for entrepreneurs and researchers, as per NITI Aayog's recommendations, reports the Economic Times.

The proposal is likely to be issued in a new category of visas in the future to few, based on a set criterion, as it would encourage “high-skilled immigration" fostering healthy competition and improving domestic skills.

The proposal is to enable a centralized system granting visas to entrepreneurs. According to ET's sources, this is likely to be based on novelty in technology, sector, job creation potential, and ease of dissemination of products or service, among others.

As of now, along with no provision for permanent residency, entrepreneurs visiting India are either issued business or employment visas. These visas condition them to go through the process police annual registration and/or are required to leave the country periodically to get the visa renewed from their home country.

For research visas, people prefer applying for tourist visas and conduct research informally because the process to apply for research visas is complicated and time-consuming.

"The idea is to complete the feasibility analysis of this project by next year and set up the required mechanisms by 2020,” sources said.