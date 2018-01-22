App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 22, 2018 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India loses 4% GDP due to malnutrition; here's how it can reverse the trend

A report criticised Budget allocation of finances, saying “women and children deserve a better deal in expenditure outlay”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As India awaits Union Budget 2018, a research report revealed that the nation loses about 4 percent of its GDP due to malnutrition and criticised allocation of finances, saying “women and children deserve a better deal in expenditure outlay”.

A joint paper published by Assocham and consultancy firm EY underlines data from the National Family Health Survey-4. According to it, close to 60 percent of children in India aged between 6 – 59 months are anaemic. Only about 10 percent of the country’s total children are receiving adequate diet.

The paper also showcased the condition of women and girl child for whom the NDA Government has launched flagship programmes. They are “no better in terms of their daily nutrition intake. About 55 per cent of non-pregnant women and 58 per cent of pregnant women aged between aged 15-49 years are anaemic,” the research paper said.

A large part of India continues to consume non-nutritious, non-balanced food, said the report adding that the adverse, irreversible and inter-generational impacts of malnutrition make optimal nutrition critical to the development of the country as a whole and all its citizens.

related news

Speaking on the finding of the report, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Mr D S Rawat said, the government needs to pursue policies which “focus on removing health and social inequities. Programmes and policies that aim to address the nutrition burden present a double – win situation”.

The Assocham report also suggested the solution for the issue. It said that in order to cater to the large unmet needs of micro-nutrients, it is “imperative to focus on production diversity as well as food fortification at a macro level.”

India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.

tags #Budget 2018 #Economy #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.