App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 04, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India looks to boost plastic, chemicals & forest goods export

India's export of these products accounts for less than two per cent in the international market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Export of plastics, chemicals and forest products holds a huge potential for domestic players in the global market, which stands at over USD 2,000 billion, a senior official today said.

India's export of these products accounts for less than two per cent in the international market.

Announcing a three-day exhibition of these products in Mumbai in March, Joint Secretary in Department of Commerce Shyamal Misra said such events help promote shipments of these goods.

Last year, such exports aggregated at USD 36 billion and so far this fiscal, shipments of these sectors have recorded a growth of about 12 per cent.

"There is a lot of scope and potential to boost exports of these sectors. The exhibition will help the industry look for new markets and buyers," he told reporters here.

The event CAPINDIA 2018 is jointly organised by four export promotion councils - shellac & forest products (SHEFEXIL); plastics (PLEXCONCIL); basic chemicals, cosmetics & dyes (CHEMEXIL), and chemical and allied items (CAPEXIL).

About 700 exhibitors, 400 overseas buyers from 30 countries and 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the event.

The exhibition is one of the largest sourcing and networking events for chemicals, plastics, construction and mining industries. Gujarat is the state partner for the event.

tags #chemicals #Economy #export #forest goods #plastic

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.