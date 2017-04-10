App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2017 05:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India LNG demand to dip on phase out of subsidy for power sector

India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand could ease as the government has scrapped subsidies on gas sales to power companies, the chief executive of the country's biggest gas importer said on Wednesday at a gas conference in Japan.

India LNG demand to dip on phase out of subsidy for power sector

India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand could ease as the government has scrapped subsidies on gas sales to power companies, the chief executive of the country's biggest gas importer said on Wednesday at a gas conference in Japan.

Natural gas accounts for about 6.5 percent of India's overall energy needs, far lower than the global average. India plans to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 percent over the next three years, but a major challenge to that goal is the price sensitivity of Indian consumers.

India has for the last two fiscal years been giving discounts on the sale of imported LNG to revive more than 14 gigawatts of stranded power generation capacity that had been hit by domestic gas shortages.

But a power ministry official confirmed that the LNG subsidy has not been extended beyond March 31, and Prabhat Singh, chief executive of Petronet LNG, said these gas-based projects cannot compete with plants using cheaper coal.

"If (the power subsidies in India) don't happen, then definitely around a million to 2 million tonnes of LNG which was going there will be lost," Singh told reporters at Gastech in Japan.

After the subsidies were first put in place, India's annual LNG imports surged 15 percent to 16.08 million tonnes in 2015/16. Then for the first 11 months of the 2016/2017 fiscal year - the April-February period - India imported 17 million tonnes. Data for March is not yet available.

 

tags #Business #Economy #energy #gas #India #liquefied natural gas #LNG #LNG subsidy #News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.