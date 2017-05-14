India jumps 73 spots to 26 rank in WB's power list: Goyal

India has climbed up to twenty sixth position in World Bank's electricity accessibility ranking in the current year from 99th spot in 2014, Power Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“Our ranking has improved to 26 position from 99. So, it is truly very redeeming feature and satisfying for me that Prime Minister’s vision particularly to take electricity to every home, particularly to make electricity access very easy, particularly to make energy affordable is being furthered very rapidly,“ the minister said here.

He also exuded confidence that by 2019, three years ahead of its original schedule, the government would able to take power to every household.

He said that the government was closely working with the states to see that electricity was made available on tap.

“A person should be able to apply for electricity connection. If there is infrastructure available... get it in 24 hours. If an infrastructure needs to be created he should get in less than one week,” the minister said.

Elaborating on energy access to all, the minister said at the Vienna Energy Forum, held on May 11, everyone was actually impressed about India that has actually led the global efforts by its action to address the challenge of the planet change.

The government's rural electrification programme is proceeding swiftly, with over 13,000 villages electrified out of a total of 18,452 and is on track for completion within the targeted 1,000 days, PTI SID .