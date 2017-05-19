App
May 19, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India joins global league: Here’s the list of GST rates across the world

Here’s a summary of rates charged in different countries and the years when GST kicked in across the world

India joins global league: Here’s the list of GST rates across the world

Moneycontrol News

India will shortly join a long list of more than 100 countries to introduce a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) or national Value Added Tax (VAT).

Here’s a summary of rates charged in different countries and the years when GST kicked in across the world:

GST Global Rates Table

*Consumption tax
**To be introduced
#List not exhaustive

Source: EY

