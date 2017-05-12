India, Italy discuss ways to enhance trade, economic ties

India and Italy on Friday discussed ways to enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The trade related issues were discussed during the 19th session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in Rome.

The joint commission was co-chaired by Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda and Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Both sides reiterated the importance of the commission towards the development of bilateral economic and trade relations through facilitating dialogue and enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 8.8 billion in 2016-17, as against USD 8.28 billion in 2015- 16.