India imposes anti-dumping duty on 47 steel products for five years

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on 47 steel products, a government statement said, reinforcing New Delhi's tough stance despite complaints from some of the targeted countries.

Between April 2016 and January, India's steel imports fell 38 percent year-on-year, data from a government body showed, primarily due to the slew of protection measures announced by the government.

The anti-dumping duty is levied on hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non alloy steel, originating in or exported from China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia, the statement, issued late on Thursday, said.