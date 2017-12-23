App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 21, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India imposes 30% import tax on chickpea, red lentils

This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India imposed a 30 percent tax on import of chickpea and red lentils, the government said in a statement on Thursday, as the world's biggest importer of pulses tries to support local farmers.

This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market.

The south Asian country imports chickpea mainly from Australia, Russia and Tanzania, while red lentils, also known massor, from Canada and the United States.

tags #Chickpea #Economy #import tax #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.