India imposes 30% import tax on chickpea, red lentils

India imposed a 30 percent tax on import of chickpea and red lentils, the government said in a statement on Thursday, as the world's biggest importer of pulses tries to support local farmers.

This comes as the prices of both commodities are trading below the government-set levels in the local market.

The south Asian country imports chickpea mainly from Australia, Russia and Tanzania, while red lentils, also known massor, from Canada and the United States.