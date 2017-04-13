App
Economy
Apr 13, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India hopes to auction coal blocks for commercial mining by end-December

The country is the world's third-biggest producer and importer of the fuel, and with coal accounting for about 70 percent of India's power generation, the government wants to boost domestic output to cut imports.

India aims to auction coal blocks for commercial mining by end-December, coal secretary Susheel Kumar told television channel ET NOW on Thursday.

The country is the world's third-biggest producer and importer of the fuel, and with coal accounting for about 70 percent of India's power generation, the government wants to boost domestic output to cut imports.

tags #coal #Economy #government #imports #India #power #Susheel Kumar

