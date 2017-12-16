App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 16, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

India growth story led by exports: EEPC

"The stellar performance of exports during November, 2017 comes on the back of smart recovery in the US economy along with several other key European nations. We only have to ensure that the momentum is kept by providing an enabling environment to exporters and removing hurdles like large overdues of the Goods and Services Tax refunds, EEPC India Chairman T S Bhasin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) hailed the stellar export growth of engineering goods of 43 per cent in November and said the India growth story is being led by revival in exports when the domestic industrial growth remains subdued.

He said, the engineering exports have been performing consistently well.

"We hope exporters get their due recognition and facilitated," Bhasin said.

