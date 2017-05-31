App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 31, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC

India GDP data will show how well it weathered demonetisation

Analysts forecast GDP growth of 7.1 percent on-year for the January-to-March quarter, according to a Reuters poll, compared with 7.0 percent in the fourth quarter..

India GDP data will show how well it weathered demonetisation

India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the calendar first quarter, due later Wednesday, will offer one of the first clear readings on whether demonetisation ended without a hangover.

Analysts forecast GDP growth of 7.1 percent on-year for the January-to-March quarter, according to a Reuters poll, compared with 7.0 percent in the fourth quarter..

The demonetisation program, which started in November, removed 86 percent of India's currency in circulation by recalling existing 500 ($7.47) and 1,000 ($14.93) rupee notes and later gradually replacing them with newly printed 500 and 2,000 rupee notes.

With much of India's economic activity still cash-based, that had a chilling effect on business.

In a note on Wednesday, Mizuho said it expected only a mild tick upward in GDP growth, to 7.2 percent.

"As we had observed with the fourth-quarter release, the GDP data appeared to have understated the impact of de-monetisation to begin with, given that consumption and investment growth had both accelerated rather than decelerated," Mizuho said.

"As a corollary, re-monetisation impact will also be more subdued given a firmer-than-expected base from the fourth quarter as well as lingering de-monetisation in early first quarter," Mizuho said.

DBS forecast 6.9 percent growth for the quarter.

"Consumption demand likely benefited from an easing cash crunch, soft inflation and positive real disposable incomes," DBS said in a note on Monday.

But it noted, "Public spending entered a seasonal weaker quarter while private investment growth stayed subdued."

tags #DBS #demonetisation #Economy #GDP #growth

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.