India exports Rs 22,074 crore worth meat in April-January of FY'17

India's meat exports stood at Rs 22,074 crore during April-January period of last financial year, the government today said.

Meat exports stood at Rs 27,610 crore in the financial year 2015-16, Rs 30,201 crore in the 2014-15 and Rs 27,720 crore in 2013-14, Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

During April-January period of the 2016-17 fiscal, the country exported nearly 11 lakh tonnes of meat for Rs 22,074 crore, the data showed.

"As per the current foreign trade policy, all export oriented meat processing establishments are required to be registered with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)," Sitharaman said.

There are 81 companies engaged in meat processing and its exports, she informed.

The inspection of these processing units is being done by an inter-ministerial committee.

The panel comprises representatives from animal husbandry departments of the central and state governments, Export Inspection Council of India, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reputed veterinary scientists and food safety experts.

During inspection, the committee focuses on hygiene and sanitary standard, ante-mortem and post mortem inspections, infrastructure, laboratories facilities and record maintenance among others.

The government has introduced 'meat.net' software to facilitate issue of health certificates through the system.

The Commerce Ministry facilitates exporters in overcoming various trade related issues. It also works with animal husbandry departments at the Centre and state level to resolve export related issues.