App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 22, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

India encouraging global defence companies to set up units: Jaitley

Jaitley, who holds the additional charge of the Defence Ministry, said the Union Government has made the initial policy changes while some more are being planned.

India encouraging global defence companies to set up units: Jaitley

 

India is formulating policy to help major global defence companies set up manufacturing units in the country in collaboration with Indian firms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

"Under our changed policy, we are in the future going to concentrate not merely in buying from the rest of the world, but encouraging global defence majors in collaboration with Indian companies to set up manufacturing units in India,” Jaitley said at a reception hosted by India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna.

Jaitley, who holds the additional charge of the Defence Ministry, said the Union Government has made the initial policy changes while some more are being planned.

"Hopefully in the years to come, the impact of this change as far as defence manufacturing policy is concerned would be visible in India. It is receiving a good response from major manufacturers,” Jaitley said without giving any details.

Jaitley was given the additional charge of the Defence Ministry apart from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after his predecessor Manohar Parrikar was made the Chief Minister of Goa.

Using cricket lingo, he described himself as the "night watchman" for these two ministries.

"One of my principal responsibilities is to look after the finances of the government. There are some additional responsibilities that keep coming,” he said.

"In the US you do not have much of cricket. In India it is our favourite game. In the game of cricket, we call it night watchman,” he said, referring to his dual role.

"The Prime Minister has asked me to fill in that role in some other departments. But my principal requirement is in finance,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley, leading an Indian delegation, arrived here on April 20, to attend the annual Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In addition to his meetings and presentations at the annual Spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, Jaitley is also scheduled to attend meetings of other multilateral forums including that of the G-20 finance ministers.

tags #Arun Jaitley #defence #Economy #India #International Monetary Fund #Navtej Sarna #News #World Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.