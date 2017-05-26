India emerged as a formidable global power under Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today congratuled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third anniversary of his government and said that under his leadership, the evolution of India as a brand has witnessed a huge jump overall, thus helping it to break into the top echelons of the global order.

"For the first time, the country has got such a Prime Minister who is turning our diversities that were once considered as our weakness, into our strength. On this occasion, I heartily congratulate honourable Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Chouhan said in a blog on the occasion.

"Today is a day of pride for us. Today we have completed three successful years under the leadership of our country's Prime Minister. I am calling this day - "a day of pride" because three years back, when the public had entrusted the country's leadership in the hands of Modiji, there were many dreams in the eyes of the people.

Today, the government is moving ahead to make those dreams come true. Modiji has displayed much more by fulfilling the faith people had shown in him," Chouhan said. The Prime Minister has built a prosperous and strong India through his honest, far-sighted, courageous and several revolutionary decisions in these three years.

With his effort, a reliable 'Brand India' has been established in the world, he said. "India has emerged as a power in the world. Modi government has formed an image of a reliable and strong government. Modi government had taken the reins of the country with a feeling of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and today, the government has made better schemes for empowerment of all categories in the country and also successfully implemented it," Chouhan said.

In a short span of three years, the PM has successfully acquired a status for India as the world's fastest growing and third largest economy. All economic agencies of the world are surprised at India's development.

"IMF has estimated India's economic development rate for this financial year as 7.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent or more in the coming years. World Bank has also said that India's development rate can be between 7.6 and 7.8 per cent. India has also jumped 16 places in the Global Competitiveness Index issued by the World Economic Forum," Chouhan said.

"According to Brand Finance (valuation consultancy), India is the world's seventh most valued nation. India has achieved a significant rise of 32 per cent in Nation Brand Value. While the brand value of China, Germany and Canada has been negative, India is far ahead in growth. There is a decline in inflation rate based on Wholesale Price Index," he said.

"In the Global FDI Confidence Index, India has reached such a good situation that investors have said that India's image is progressive and worth showing faith," it said. The PM has established India as a country that provides international leadership.

"This month i.e in May 2017, India has gifted its neighbouring countries by launching the South Asia Satellite 'GSAT-9' for SAARC countries. Through this gift, Modiji has expressed his feeling of 'Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas' at the international level," he said.

"This will facilitate participant countries with a safe hotline which will be helpful in managing calamities like earthquake, floods, cyclone and Tsunami. Indians residing in foreign countries today can take pride in being an Indian," Chouhan said.