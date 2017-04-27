India downgraded on freedom index: Positioned 136 out of 180 countries

In what will reinforce recent talk about rising intolerance in India under the BJP rule, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders downgraded India by three notches down in the World Press Freedom Index 2017 citing “threat from Modi’s nationalism”.

Amongst a list of 180 countries India currently stands at 136, down from a position of 133 it held last year. Mapped by Paris-based Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) India was colour-coded red which marks a situation as “difficult”, reports The Telegraph.

With India's “red” mark the entire sub-continent is marked red now, except for Nepal which is just one shade better positioned with “noticeable problem”. The worst ranked among the lot is China with “all black” lying at the bottom which denotes the media there is in a “very serious situation”.

In the report, India finds a mention in the chapter titled "Threat from Modi's nationalism". "With Hindu nationalists trying to purge all manifestations of 'anti-national' thought from the national debate, self-censorship is growing in the mainstream media," the report says.

Journalists are increasingly targets of online smear campaigns by most radical nationalists, who vilify them and even threaten physical reprisals, the report notes. "Prosecutions are also used to gag journalists overly critical of the government, with some prosecutors invoking Section 124A of the (Indian) penal code, under which 'sedition' is punishable by life imprisonment. No journalist has so far been convicted of sedition but the threat encourages self-censorship."

It further notes, "Coverage of regions that the authorities regard as sensitive, such as Kashmir, continues to be very difficult, and there are no protective mechanisms. On the first day of a wave of protests in Kashmir in July 2016, the Internet was cut by the military and was often interrupted thereafter to prevent communication between protesters and prevent coverage by the media and citizen journalists. Journalists working for local media outlets are often the targets of violence by soldiers acting with the central government's tacit consent."

Interestingly, global lookout also looked depressing. “Media freedom has never been so threatened,” it notes, adding,"In the past year, nearly two thirds (62.2 percent) of the countries measured have registered a deterioration in their situation, while the number of countries where the media freedom situation was 'good' or 'fairly good' fell by 2.3 percent."