App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 28, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Denmark vow to boost trade and investment ties

The external affairs ministry said two ministers held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Denmark decided to ramp up cooperation in key sectors such as trade and investment, energy and shipping, during talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen.

The external affairs ministry said two ministers held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

"The discussions between the two ministers focused on building of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, environment and renewable energy, shipping, food processing, healthcare, culture and tourism," the ministry said.

Samuelsen is on a five-day India visit from November 26- 30. He is also travelling to Hyderabad to participate at the 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Today's talks between Swaraj and Samuelsen were focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment.

India's economic ties with Denmark are on an upward trajectory.

The annual bilateral trade has increased to around USD 2.8 billion. Indian companies have established their presence in IT, renewable energy and biotechnology sectors of Denmark.

Over 125 Danish companies have invested significantly in the sectors of renewable energy, shipping, IT and food processing in India.

tags #Denmark #Economy #energy #India #investment #trade

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.