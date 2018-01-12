India can be a hub for US biz, says Kenneth Juster the US Ambassador to India

China's loss could be India's gain. Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India feels that India should capitalise on American companies trimming their businesses in China -- that provides them an alternative investment hub in this country.

Juster, who was speaking at an event in the national capital today, also allayed Indian concerns about reports of a further tightening in the H1B visa regime, in line with president Trump's 'America First' policy. He said that any deportation concerns among the NRI's living in the United States were unfounded.