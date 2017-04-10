App
Apr 07, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India buys Australian wheat, Indonesia takes Ukrainian cargo

Australian wheat with about nine percent protein was sold to Indian millers at around USD 220-USD 221 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F).

Indian flour millers bought about 150,000 tonnes of Australian wheat this week for May shipment, while Indonesian importers took 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, two Singapore-based trade sources said on Friday.

Australian wheat with about nine percent protein was sold to Indian millers at around USD 220-USD 221 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F).

"Australian wheat is still cheaper for mills in southern India despite the duty being imposed again," one trader said.

India last month imposed a 10 percent import tax on wheat with immediate effect, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four months that saw large overseas purchases.

Indonesian wheat processors paid USED 195 a tonne, C&F, for Ukrainian wheat with 11.5 percent protein, they said.

