India buys Australian wheat, Indonesia takes Ukrainian cargo

Indian flour millers bought about 150,000 tonnes of Australian wheat this week for May shipment, while Indonesian importers took 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, two Singapore-based trade sources said on Friday.

Australian wheat with about nine percent protein was sold to Indian millers at around USD 220-USD 221 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F).

"Australian wheat is still cheaper for mills in southern India despite the duty being imposed again," one trader said.

India last month imposed a 10 percent import tax on wheat with immediate effect, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four months that saw large overseas purchases.

Indonesian wheat processors paid USED 195 a tonne, C&F, for Ukrainian wheat with 11.5 percent protein, they said.