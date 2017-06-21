App
Jun 21, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's cooperative banks have also been allowed to exchange old currency notes with the RBI, if they had collected these notes by November 14, the statement said.

India allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI

India on Wednesday allowed banks and post offices to exchange old, big bank notes, which are no longer in circulation, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a month, provided these notes were collected by Dec. 30, 2016, a finance ministry statement said.

India's cooperative banks have also been allowed to exchange old currency notes with the RBI, if they had collected these notes by November 14, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on November 8 last year to ditch 500 rupee ($7.74) and 1,000 rupee ($15.48) notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by militants who target India.

