Income tax dept may slap Benami Act on unexplained credits, investments

The Income-Tax Department is inspecting all unexplained credits and investments in personal as well as corporate income tax filings and may invoke the Benami Act in many cases, reports The Economic Times.

The tax officers are seeking information about the source of such unexplained credits and transactions that were used to carry out business at the request of another person.

The I-T department has been on the prowl this year in light of the government’s demonetisation drive and sudden surge in deposits.

Until now, any unexplained credits treated as black money used to attract a higher tax of up to 80 percent in the individual bank accounts or book of a company.

Many taxpayers would offer to pay tax on unexplained investments and credit which they were unable to prove after the taxmen asked about it. The amended Benami Act empowers authorities to not only confiscate such assets but also imposes a prison term of up to seven years.

Experts feel that a distinction needs to be made between higher unexplained tax and a benami transaction.