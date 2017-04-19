App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 19, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

IMF envisages faster growth for Indian economy with GST in place

Demonetisation impact was noticeable on the informal sector which was dependent on cash, in the later part of the FY17, said IMF’s Deputy Director for research Gian M Milesi-Ferretti.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained India’s growth forecast at 7.2% in FY18, saying the growth path is on-track with medium-term prospect favourable. However, in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Marya Shakeel, IMF’s Deputy Director for research Gian M Milesi-Ferretti cited temporary negative consumption shock induced by cash shortages as a speed bump.

He said the demonetisation impact was noticeable on the informal sector which was dependent on cash, in the later part of the FY17 but is likely to felt even in early part of FY18.

“India is still a fast growing large economy in the world and we actually have forecast for India which envisages somewhat faster growth going forward, thanks to the implementation of GST,” he said.

tags #Economy #Indian growth #International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.