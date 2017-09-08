App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 08, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If your housing society maintenance bill is under Rs 5,000 you won't have to pay GST

The statement released in FAQs by the Tax Research Unit, Ministry of Finance (MoF).

If your housing society maintenance bill is under Rs 5,000 you won't have to pay GST

Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be applicable on monthly maintenance charges paid to co-operative housing societies (CHS) if it Rs 5,000 a month or less, the Times of India reported quoting a document released by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

"However, even if you are paying more than Rs 5,000 per month as maintenance charges, if total collections of the CHS are less than Rs 20 lakh a year, the society will not have to register under GST. Consequently, it will not be liable to impose GST on taxable services — such as maintenance charges, parking charges, et al. Smaller societies with lower annual collection (revenue) are likely to be out of the GST ambit," Yusuf Hakim, Indirect Tax partner at CNK & Associates told TOI.

Earlier, courts have consistently held that no service tax can be levied on various charges collected by a CHS from its members.

"This principle means that the society provides services to itself, which cannot be taxed. This issue is pending at the Supreme Court. The erstwhile service tax is now part of the GST regime and the same tenet laid down by the courts should hold good. To this extent, the FAQ detracts from judicial decisions," Experts told TOI.

tags #Economy #GST

