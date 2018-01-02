App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 01, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Idea Cellular board to meet over fund-raising plans on January 4

Idea Cellular said its board will meet on January 4 to consider a proposal for fundraising via preferential allotment, rights issue or other routes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said its board will meet on January 4 to consider a proposal for fundraising via preferential allotment, rights issue or other routes.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on January 4, 2018...to consider a proposal for fundraising through a preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or such other route as the Board of Directors may determine to be in the best interests of the company," the company said in a BSE filing.

It, however, did not provide further details of the proposed plan.

The filing said that the company will make disclosures, if any, related to the outcome of the meeting as per the stipulated rules.

The merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, India's second and third largest mobile operators respectively, is expected to be completed this year.

The two companies had, in 2017, announced they will combine the operations to create the country's largest telecom operator worth over USD 23 billion with a 35 percent market share.

The merger of Vodafone-Idea — which is set to dislodge the numero uno player Bharti Airtel — was imminent as the incumbent operators have been bruised by aggressive offers from newcomer Reliance Jio, which triggered a tariff war in the Indian telecom market.

tags ##Business #India #World #Economy #Indian telecom market #Market

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.