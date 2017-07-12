App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 12, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank's gross NPAs show Rs 6,816-cr divergence from RBI estimates for FY16

In the report, the bank also mentioned that there was a divergence in the bank's provisions for FY16. IDBI had kept aside Rs 10,232 crore in provisions, while the RBI had estimated it to be around Rs 12,292 crore

IDBI Bank's gross NPAs show Rs 6,816-cr divergence from RBI estimates for FY16

Moneycontrol News

In its latest annual report, IDBI Bank reported that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 24,875 crore in FY16 were lower than the Reserve Bank's estimate of Rs 31,691 crore.

This indicates that the public sector bank may have under-reported its GNPAs by Rs 6,816 crore.

In the report, the bank also mentioned that there was a divergence in the bank's provisions for FY16. IDBI had kept aside Rs 10,232 crore in provisions, while the RBI had estimated it to be around Rs 12,292 crore — a difference of Rs 2,061 crore.

In the month of April, the RBI directed banks to disclose the state of their bad loan divergence in their financial statements if it exceeded 15 percent.

In the case of IDBI Bank, the divergence in GNPAs stood at 27 percent.

IDBI Bank was put under RBI’s prompt corrective action in May after its bad loans surged. By the end of FY17, IDBI Bank’s gross bad loans were over Rs 44,750 crore.

IDBI Bank has now joined ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and RBL Bank to make such disclosures. In the case of Yes Bank, the company had reported GNPAs of Rs 748.9 crore by the end of FY16. However, the RBI had pegged the bank's actual level of GNPAs at Rs 4,925.6 crore, six times higher than what was reported by the bank.

tags #Economy #IDBI Bank #NPA #RBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.