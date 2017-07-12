IDBI Bank's gross NPAs show Rs 6,816-cr divergence from RBI estimates for FY16

Moneycontrol News

In its latest annual report, IDBI Bank reported that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 24,875 crore in FY16 were lower than the Reserve Bank's estimate of Rs 31,691 crore.

This indicates that the public sector bank may have under-reported its GNPAs by Rs 6,816 crore.

In the report, the bank also mentioned that there was a divergence in the bank's provisions for FY16. IDBI had kept aside Rs 10,232 crore in provisions, while the RBI had estimated it to be around Rs 12,292 crore — a difference of Rs 2,061 crore.

In the month of April, the RBI directed banks to disclose the state of their bad loan divergence in their financial statements if it exceeded 15 percent.

In the case of IDBI Bank, the divergence in GNPAs stood at 27 percent.

IDBI Bank was put under RBI’s prompt corrective action in May after its bad loans surged. By the end of FY17, IDBI Bank’s gross bad loans were over Rs 44,750 crore.