App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 30, 2017 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank plans Rs 10,000 cr fund raise, to float rupee bonds

The bank will seek shareholders' approval to the plans at its next annual general meeting, IDBI said in a filing to the BSE.

IDBI Bank plans Rs 10,000 cr fund raise, to float rupee bonds

State-owned IDBI Bank plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through issue of rupee bonds and qualified institutional placement route. The bank will seek shareholders' approval to the plans at its next annual general meeting, IDBI said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The bank will place the agenda before shareholders to issue equity capital aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore through various alternative modes, including qualified institutional placement, it said.

Besides, IDBI Bank will also seek permission for issue of rupee bonds aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore, it added. The board of directors of the bank at a meeting held today passed these two items to be put before the AGM, the filing said.

The bank however did not mention by when it will raise the funds.

Rupee bonds or rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) are the newest instruments allowed by the Reserve Bank which companies can float only overseas to raise money.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed 1.25 per cent up at Rs 60.95 on BSE.

tags #Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) #Business #Economy #IDBI Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.