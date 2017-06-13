IDBI Bank forms separate group to tackle bad loans

Moneycontrol News

After Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) on government-owned IDBI Bank, the bank formed a separate division with 100 dedicated staff to tackle its surmounting bad loans.

The bank’s non-performing assets (NPAs) now stand at Rs 45,500 crore.

Apart from creating this NPA recovery vertical, the bank management has formed a 'Credit Monitoring Group' to find out potential NPAs based on early warning signals, said Deputy Managing Director of IDBI Bank, G M Yadwadkar to reporters in Ahmedabad.

"Our total NPAs stand at approximately Rs 45,500 crore. As part of our turnaround strategy, we have decided to expedite the recovery by forming a separate vertical, which will have around 100 employees across India and it will be headed by an executive director," he said.

The RBI last month invoked PCA on IDBI Bank and Dena Bank and UCO Bank on the grounds of rising NPAs beyond the risk threshold and negative return on assets (ROA).

"This vertical will focus only on reducing our NPAs by way of cash recovery as well as sale of NPAs," Yadwadkar said adding that as the RBI has also advised banks to reduce fresh NPAs, the group was formed to do off-site monitoring of cash flow of the entity as well as check for any pending compliance to detect early warning signals.

Apart from these measures to reduce its NPAs, the Bank also has plans to sell off its non-core assets worth Rs 5,000 crore to augment their capital.

“In this digital age, the need for physical space is reducing. Thus, we are also planning to surrender such spaces. We would also shift our back office operations from high rent areas to low-rent areas. We strongly believe that all these turnaround measures would give positive impact on our results in third or fourth quarter," the executive added.