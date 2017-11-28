ICICI Prudential Life implements e-NACH

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru Life) announced that it has implemented the Electronic-National Automated Clearing House (e-NACH) service of the National Payment Corporation of India.

In a press statement, the insurer said that they are the first life insurance company in India to offer this service to its customers.

Puneet Nanda, Executive Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "The e-NACH mandate is the newest, hassle-free and paperless form of making regular premium payments, which adds another layer of convenience. By making renewable premium payments on time, customers can continue to ensure the financial well-being of their families and achieve their long-term goals.”

The e-NACH mandate service is a digital registration process wherein a customer issues a mandate to the bank for his/her account to be debited at pre-determined frequencies. e-NACH service is the most modern and paperless form for making regular payments.

At the time of purchasing a life insurance policy, customers can register for this mandate by sharing their bank details and Aadhaar number. The mandate is authenticated using the One Time Password (OTP) received on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The e-NACH facility is activated in 48 hours.

Opting for the e-NACH service eliminates the need to sign a physical mandate form which is then handed over to the bank. This ensures an error-free registration for the mandate and facilitates a timely payment of renewal premium, thereby ensuring policyholders achieve their goals.