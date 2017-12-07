App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 07, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ICE cotton rises on Indian crop concerns

Cotton contracts for March settled up 0.21 cent, or 0.29 percent, at 72.72 cents per lb., and traded in a range of 72.44 and 73.27 cents a lb.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

ICE cotton futures edged up, hovering near more than two-month highs hit last week on concerns over crop damage in top producer India.

Cotton contracts for March settled up 0.21 cent, or 0.29 percent, at 72.72 cents per lb., and traded in a range of 72.44 and 73.27 cents a lb.

"The bollworm problem in India is making the market bid today," a New York-based trader said.

India is likely to export nearly one-fifth less cotton than previously estimated as pink bollworms are set to eat into the south Asian country's output which was expected to hit a record, industry officials told Reuters in late November.

"Cotton has a pretty substantial long position already ... there really are some fundamentals behind the market that continue to keep cotton with a bid," the trader noted.

Meanwhile, the market awaited export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due on Thursday.

Total futures market volume fell by 9,389 to 18,496 lots. Total open interest gained 473 to 249,201 contracts in the previous session, data showed.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Dec. 5 totalled 47,628 480-lb bales, unchanged from the previous session.

The dollar index was up 0.23 percent. The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index , which tracks 19 commodities, was down 1.46 percent.

tags #crop #Economy #ICE cotton #India

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.