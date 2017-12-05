IATA report says India’s air traffic grew double that of China in October

Moneycontrol News



India’s domestic air traffic beat China’s growth by double, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday.

In October, domestic air traffic in India grew by 20.4 percent, while it grew by 10 percent in China, 7.7 percent in Brazil, 6.1 percent in Russia, 5.3 percent in the US, 2.8 percent in Australia, and 2.3 percent in Japan.

India’s growth was double-digit for the 38th consecutive month.

Globally, passenger traffic demand rose 7.2 percent compared to the same month last year, while capacity grew 6.2 percent and load factor climbed 0.8 percentage points to 80.8 percent.

“As expected, the recent severe weather in the Americas region had only a temporary impact on the healthy travel demand we have seen this year, and we remain on course for another year of above-trend growth,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and Chief Executive in the report.

“Demand for air travel remains strong as we head into the holiday travel season, and signs point to the broad-based economic upturn continuing into 2018, which is good news for demand for air travel.”

According to a Mint report, India looks to be the third largest aviation market by 2025, overtaking the United Kingdom, according to the IATA October.

China followed by the US, will be the largest markets. India will have about 478 million air passengers by 2036. This is greater than Japan, with 225 million passengers, and Germany, with over 200 million passengers combined.

India’s current passenger traffic is about 141 million.

The report further states that airlines from India have ordered 800 planes, and are looking to add a combined 350-400 aircraft the coming five years. Currently, airlines in India are 500 aircraft combined.