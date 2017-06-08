App
Jun 08, 2017 11:30 AM IST

I-T to go after big-ticket recoveries, focus on naming and shaming defaulters

The Centre will have to depend on recovery of arrears in the current fiscal year in the absence of Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) or tax amnesty scheme, which provided a cushion to the government in FY17.

Moneycontrol News

The income tax department may look at sharing detailed data with banks, financial institutions and credit agencies to expand the scope of naming and shaming of defaulters, reports Business Standard.

The report said that recovery of arrears and litigation management would be the key focus of the move. The Centre will have to depend on recovery of arrears in the current fiscal year in the absence of Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) or tax amnesty scheme, which provided a cushion to the government in FY17.

According to the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) report dated March 10, 2017, the outstanding dues for FY16 were about Rs 8.24 lakh crore and currently estimated at over Rs 10 lakh crore.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has constituted a seven-member committee headed by Aditya Vikram, Principal Director General of Income Tax (Pr. DGIT) to advise action on tax recovery to the Board. The report is likely to be submitted on July 15 to the chairman of CBDT.

The report said naming and shaming is one of the options being explored to recover outstanding arrears.

For the last few years, the tax department has been naming and shaming tax defaulters and has named 96 entities, which could not be traced, running up huge tax liabilities.

The committee would recommend policy changes and classify cases based on how long it has been pending. The priority will be to go after larger recoveries in a short time.

