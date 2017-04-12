App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 12, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Department tells financial institutes to verify US investors by April 30

The notification directs brokerage houses, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions to instruct US investors to comply with the deadline and block their accounts if they fail to do so.

Moneycontrol News

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has notified that various financial institutions need to obtain self-certification and carry out due diligence  on all US investor ? individual and entity ? accounts by April 30, 2017.

The notification directs brokerage houses, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions to instruct US investors to comply with the deadline and block their accounts if they fail to do so. The financial institution can prohibit the account holder from effecting any transaction with respect to such  accounts.

"Such  self-certification and documentation was required to be obtained by the financial institutions by August 31, 2016, otherwise they were required to close the accounts and report the same if found to be a  "reportable  account" as per the prescribed due diligence procedure for pre-existing account," the statement said.

The taxman had on August 31, allowed financial institutions to continue keeping active accounts which were not self-certified. Financial institutions were also advised to continue to work on completing the required due  diligence, including obtaining self-certifications..

The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with USA for implementation of FATCA entered into force on August 31 2015. Under the alternative procedure provided in Rule 114H(8) of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, the financial institutions need to obtain self-certification and carry out due diligence in respect of all individual and entity accounts opened from July 1,  2014 to August 31, 2015.

