Human interaction designers, full-stack developers in demand: KellyOCG India Director

By M Saraswathy

Global workforce solutions provider Kelly Services is gearing up to increase its focus on the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) through investments into Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG) in India. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Francis Padamadan, Country Director, KellyOCG talks about the strategies and way forward. Excerpts:

The hiring scenario in India is seen in bit of a turmoil. Is it as bad as it is played out to be?

The IT sector will continue to hire for newer skills in the areas of automation, artificial intelligence, and newer technologies that come up. Those students and candidates who demonstrate capabilities in these areas via proof of concepts presented at hackathons and similar forums will continue to be hired, though in small numbers.

While there is talk of automation and digitisation that carries the view that it will take away a lot of jobs, upskilling is key. One has to move ahead and adapt rather than be concerned about how automation will impact their jobs.

What are the skills that will ensure an individual that he/she is relevant in the job market?

Skills like human interaction designer, full-stack developers and content engineers are in demand in the market. But these skills are scarce currently.

Content engineering is the practice of organising the shape, structure and application of content. Content engineering is broken down into five primary disciplines: model, metadata, markup, schema, and taxonomy. The content strategist plans for the creation, publication, and governance of useful, usable content. Strategy targets the ‘who, what, when, where and why’ of content experiences and assets.

Similarly, full-stack developers are people who develop end-to-end applications from front-end to business logic to back-end. Another skill that is in demand is interaction design which is a process in which designers focus on creating engaging web interfaces with logical and well thought-out behaviours and actions.

In terms of business segments, which generates the maximum revenue for you?

It has been seen that IT companies are reducing redundancy by reskilling and upskilling their employees. However, as a recruitment and staffing company, IT continues to contribute a chunk of our revenues. On an average, eight to 10 lakh people change jobs every year in IT so that is a huge business opportunity for us.

RPO is slowly becoming a large segment for the industry, especially for players like you. What are the growth prospects in this space?

Globally, the RPO market is seeing exponential growth. Research by NelsonHall, the industry’s leading analyst firm indicates that the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will hit USD 4.4 billon by 2017. We are seeing this reflecting in the India RPO growth story as well. Out of the Rs. 7,000 crore permanent staffing market in India, about Rs 450 crore is expected to be spent on RPO this year.

Kelly’s RPO solutions aim to source qualified permanent and contractual employees quickly, while minimizing operational complexity, cost and risk for a strategic advantage. KellyOCG is a fast growing business for Kelly and our India business has scaled up very rapidly in the last year or so. We are seeing greater traction for RPO in IT, financial services and pharmaceuticals verticals from large enterprises. The bulk of the RPO business comes from large green-field projects wherein companies do not have full-fledged HR departments in place and are looking for staffing partners who offer end-to-end recruitment solutions.

Going forward, which are the sectors that will contribute big numbers to the hiring market in India?

In 2017, the IT sector has seen a 15-18 percent reduction in hiring when compared to 2016 and a decrease in salaries (2 to 3 percent) for traditional roles in application development, testing and maintenance. Fintech has proved to be an exciting prospect from hiring perspective as 2017 saw a 20 percent increase in job creation when compared to last year.