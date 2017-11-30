HT Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi says willing to pay the political price for change
PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 15th edition of the HT Leadership Summit, a CNN-News18 exclusive, which will also be attended by former US President Barack Obama and Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.
India has grown in power and commands respect of other nations today, Modi said. Not only does India take care of itself and its citizens, it is also the first to provide help to its neighbours like Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Even rescue missions conducted in other countries like Yemen have seen people of other nationalities rescued by Indian Navy and safely transported to their own countries.
Nov 30, 10:25 AM (IST)
Before we came to power, the headlines used to talk about policy paralysis and India being in the 'fragile 5', Modi said. Although the rest of the world believed that they would be alright in the long run themselves, they thought that these fragile 5, including India, would collapse and take other countries down with them, he added.
Nov 30, 10:22 AM (IST)
'Tell me, if we had not brought about the changes that we did, would it be possible for the country to grow at the pace at which is growing right now?' asked PM Modi. 'Change requires decisive actions and that is exactly what we have done,' he said.
Nov 30, 10:20 AM (IST)
"Now, departments are working together. Earlier, corruption was looked at like good manners. People voted for us to permanentely fix this failing health of the country," says PM Narendra Modi.
Nov 30, 10:18 AM (IST)
'I am well aware that the path I have chosen to take, the place where I have decided to take this country to, will come with a heavy political cost, says PM Modi. 'But I am willing to bear that cost.'
Nov 30, 10:13 AM (IST)
Not only has demonetisation helped bring money back into the system, it gave us invaluable data on a lot of wrongdoings going on in the country, says PM Modi, adding that the data obtained was nothing less than a treasure.
Nov 30, 10:12 AM (IST)
Before demonetisation, there was a parallel black money economy running in the country, but demonetisation brought all that money into the formal economy, PM Modi said.
Nov 30, 10:10 AM (IST)
Agriculture sector is being modernised, demand for organic farming is growing, says PM Modi. Sikkim is already a 100 percent organic state and most of the other Himalayan states also have the potential to become 100 percent organic.
Need to stop urea getting diverted to factories, says PM Modi. Urea only had a 35 percent coating of neem earlier but this government has taken it up to raise the neem coating level to 100 percent. Farmers now have access to urea, and they don't even have to use as much as they did before to yield desirable results.
Nov 30, 10:03 AM (IST)
"If any other government had achieved much less, then it would have hailed itself and run a blitzkrieg of advertisements as the 'Messiah of the Poor'. I make changes not for people to notice, rather because it is my mission," says PM Narendra Modi.
Nov 30, 09:59 AM (IST)
"Through Swachh Bharat, the government has not only created toilets but also relieved the pain of millions of daughters. The masses know how far reaching the changes are. I do not know how many people will relate to it but all of you who pay parking fees should know that a poor person, nowadays, gets life insurance for much less," says PM Narendra Modi.
Nov 30, 09:59 AM (IST)
If any other government in the world empowered the poor in its country to this extent, every news channel and newspaper will only be talking about it. But for some reason, the media doesn't seem to be recognising the extent to which poor people have been empowered here, says Modi.
Nov 30, 09:56 AM (IST)
For an amount far less than what the average person pays for parking, a poor person is able to avail life insurance, says PM Modi.
Nov 30, 09:55 AM (IST)
"India's development has become the base of New India. People didn't vote in 2014 for a change in government. They wanted permanent change in the way we function. The earlier system was injust, somewhere, someone always had to fight the system. Railways, Hospitals, Income Tax Refunds, Electricity, Phone Connection was all a fight for people. Till when will we fight?" says PM Narendra Modi.
Nov 30, 09:54 AM (IST)
The confidence that poor people now have because of initiatives like Jan Dhan is permanent, Modi pointed out, adding that a poor person can now walk proudly into a bank and transact.
Nov 30, 09:52 AM (IST)
'Want people to stop fighting the system, and bring about an irreversible positive change in their lives', PM Modi has said.
Nov 30, 09:50 AM (IST)
PM Modi has credited the people of India and their own individual struggles and vigil for the development seen over the last couple of years.
Nov 30, 09:47 AM (IST)
PM Modi says that within a couple of years we have gone from talking about 'towards the rise of India' to the 'irreversible rise of India'.
Nov 30, 09:24 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the gathering shortly. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 0935 IST.
