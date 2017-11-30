HT Summit 2017 LIVE: India cannot have single-rate GST, says FM Jaitley
PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 15th edition of the HT Leadership Summit, a CNN-News18 exclusive, which will also be attended by former US President Barack Obama and Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.
FM Jaitley concludes his on-stage discussion with Jahangir Aziz of JP Morgan.
Nov 30, 01:15 PM (IST)
"Removing taxes on sanitary napkins will kill domestic produce and only leave Chinese products in the market," says Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 01:14 PM (IST)
FM Jaitley: Every reform has to have a certain level of acceptability and although I am in favour of a large number of reforms, I am pragmatic enough to understand that there won't be enough political acceptance today for a decision to privatise PSU banks. It has to be built.
Nov 30, 01:12 PM (IST)
"The Finance Ministry will come up with a report on how much and which banks to recapitalise. We also believe that SMEs and the informal sector will be funded by banks from the leftover cash it received during demonetisation. As the economy expands, all financial decisions need to be reconsidered. Two areas to concentrate on, in the upcoming budget, are rural India and development of infrastructure," says Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 01:08 PM (IST)
FM Jaitley: Sure that as the economy expands, a moment will come when we will have to revisit a lot of decisions. The bond market has developed and we will continue to look at ways in which we can improve it more.
"Merging of tax rates and GST can only happen once revenues go up," says Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:55 PM (IST)
"Talking about GST. You earlier had 17 taxes, now it's only 1 tax. We had an atrocious tax system pre-July 1. These brackets would not have been possible if everyone were not on the same page. Let me make it clear, though, a single rate GST is not possible in India. We cannot have a tax system which has the same rate for a Hawai chappal and Mercedes car," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:54 PM (IST)
I don't think the teething problem with GST had anything to do with rates, Jaitley said. If we had come out with lower rates, it would have resulted in inflationary pressure immediately, he added.
Nov 30, 12:53 PM (IST)
FM Jaitley: We have rationalised GST before it was scheduled to happen. Further rationalisation will depend on collections because in the end we have to maintain revenue neutrality.
Nov 30, 12:51 PM (IST)
"The one thing that can take India ahead in the coming future is exports. Our country has so far survived without a social security mechanism. The economic behaviour of Indians need nudging," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:51 PM (IST)
Barriers have now gone from the country and you now have one market, Jaitley said. He added that 17 taxes have also been removed and replaced with one tax. The government has reduced the tax on multiple goods and developed a cogent GST mechanism.
Nov 30, 12:48 PM (IST)
"India, eventually, will have to fall back on its domestic production. India is, now, more globally connected. Therefore, our domestic product is finding a market. The government's policy changes have all been in favour of globalisation," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:47 PM (IST)
No other country in the world has a 5 percent tax rate, just to get people to come into the tax bracket, Jaitley said.
Nov 30, 12:46 PM (IST)
You say that we save so much, but that is something that has evolved over time, Jaitley said. So far, a social security mechanism has been absent over here and Indians have therefore relied on domestic savings to get them through a rainy day.
Nov 30, 12:44 PM (IST)
India today is more globally connected than it was earlier and all the reforms that the government has come out with have integrated India globally, said Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:41 PM (IST)
"A 10% growth rate does not just depend upon internal factors. It has to factor in how the world is moving. If the world continues to be in recovery mode, like it currently is, then we cannot be growing at an exponential rate. Even then, we brought structural changes when the rest of the world was slowing down," says Arun Jaitley.
Nov 30, 12:40 PM (IST)
To reach double digit growth, you need a boom period like we saw between 2003 and 2008, Jaitley said. If the world is only in a recovery phase, this won't be possible, he added.
Nov 30, 12:38 PM (IST)
A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure and achieving it will depend just on domestic factors, Jaitley said.
Nov 30, 12:36 PM (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is about to start speaking at the summit.
Nov 30, 10:30 AM (IST)
PM Modi concludes his speech.
Nov 30, 10:29 AM (IST)
India has grown in power and commands respect of other nations today, Modi said. Not only does India take care of itself and its citizens, it is also the first to provide help to its neighbours like Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Even rescue missions conducted in other countries like Yemen have seen people of other nationalities rescued by Indian Navy and safely transported to their own countries.
Nov 30, 10:25 AM (IST)
Before we came to power, the headlines used to talk about policy paralysis and India being in the 'fragile 5', Modi said. Although the rest of the world believed that they would be alright in the long run themselves, they thought that these fragile 5, including India, would collapse and take other countries down with them, he added.
Nov 30, 10:22 AM (IST)
'Tell me, if we had not brought about the changes that we did, would it be possible for the country to grow at the pace at which is growing right now?' asked PM Modi. 'Change requires decisive actions and that is exactly what we have done,' he said.
Nov 30, 10:20 AM (IST)
"Now, departments are working together. Earlier, corruption was looked at like good manners. People voted for us to permanentely fix this failing health of the country," says PM Narendra Modi.
FM Jaitley concludes his on-stage discussion with Jahangir Aziz of JP Morgan.
"Removing taxes on sanitary napkins will kill domestic produce and only leave Chinese products in the market," says Arun Jaitley.
FM Jaitley: Every reform has to have a certain level of acceptability and although I am in favour of a large number of reforms, I am pragmatic enough to understand that there won't be enough political acceptance today for a decision to privatise PSU banks. It has to be built.
"The Finance Ministry will come up with a report on how much and which banks to recapitalise. We also believe that SMEs and the informal sector will be funded by banks from the leftover cash it received during demonetisation. As the economy expands, all financial decisions need to be reconsidered. Two areas to concentrate on, in the upcoming budget, are rural India and development of infrastructure," says Arun Jaitley.
FM Jaitley: Sure that as the economy expands, a moment will come when we will have to revisit a lot of decisions. The bond market has developed and we will continue to look at ways in which we can improve it more.
FM Jaitley: Sure that we will start job survey exercise soon, because we can't continue groping in the dark when it comes to this. Unemployment creates social unrest.
Over the last couple of years, the bond market has certainly improved and therefore, the organised sector has access to funds through issues, Jaitley said.
"The bulk of job-creating in India is through the informal sector. There are only so many jobs that the government can create and the organised sector is creating," says Arun Jaitley.
One of the areas that we will concentrate on is the MSME sector, which is essentially manufacturing, and the informal sector, Jaitley said.
"Merging of tax rates and GST can only happen once revenues go up," says Arun Jaitley.
"Talking about GST. You earlier had 17 taxes, now it's only 1 tax. We had an atrocious tax system pre-July 1. These brackets would not have been possible if everyone were not on the same page. Let me make it clear, though, a single rate GST is not possible in India. We cannot have a tax system which has the same rate for a Hawai chappal and Mercedes car," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
I don't think the teething problem with GST had anything to do with rates, Jaitley said. If we had come out with lower rates, it would have resulted in inflationary pressure immediately, he added.
FM Jaitley: We have rationalised GST before it was scheduled to happen. Further rationalisation will depend on collections because in the end we have to maintain revenue neutrality.
"The one thing that can take India ahead in the coming future is exports. Our country has so far survived without a social security mechanism. The economic behaviour of Indians need nudging," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Barriers have now gone from the country and you now have one market, Jaitley said. He added that 17 taxes have also been removed and replaced with one tax. The government has reduced the tax on multiple goods and developed a cogent GST mechanism.
"India, eventually, will have to fall back on its domestic production. India is, now, more globally connected. Therefore, our domestic product is finding a market. The government's policy changes have all been in favour of globalisation," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
No other country in the world has a 5 percent tax rate, just to get people to come into the tax bracket, Jaitley said.
You say that we save so much, but that is something that has evolved over time, Jaitley said. So far, a social security mechanism has been absent over here and Indians have therefore relied on domestic savings to get them through a rainy day.
India today is more globally connected than it was earlier and all the reforms that the government has come out with have integrated India globally, said Jaitley.
"A 10% growth rate does not just depend upon internal factors. It has to factor in how the world is moving. If the world continues to be in recovery mode, like it currently is, then we cannot be growing at an exponential rate. Even then, we brought structural changes when the rest of the world was slowing down," says Arun Jaitley.
To reach double digit growth, you need a boom period like we saw between 2003 and 2008, Jaitley said. If the world is only in a recovery phase, this won't be possible, he added.
A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure and achieving it will depend just on domestic factors, Jaitley said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is about to start speaking at the summit.
PM Modi concludes his speech.
India has grown in power and commands respect of other nations today, Modi said. Not only does India take care of itself and its citizens, it is also the first to provide help to its neighbours like Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Even rescue missions conducted in other countries like Yemen have seen people of other nationalities rescued by Indian Navy and safely transported to their own countries.
Before we came to power, the headlines used to talk about policy paralysis and India being in the 'fragile 5', Modi said. Although the rest of the world believed that they would be alright in the long run themselves, they thought that these fragile 5, including India, would collapse and take other countries down with them, he added.
'Tell me, if we had not brought about the changes that we did, would it be possible for the country to grow at the pace at which is growing right now?' asked PM Modi. 'Change requires decisive actions and that is exactly what we have done,' he said.
"Now, departments are working together. Earlier, corruption was looked at like good manners. People voted for us to permanentely fix this failing health of the country," says PM Narendra Modi.