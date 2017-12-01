HT Summit 2017 LIVE: I don't carry money, don't even have credit card, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani concludes his discussion with HT's Sukumar.
Dec 01, 01:18 PM (IST)
“I would never have dared to tell my father ‘You don’t get it’. I think that is the one major difference between my father's generation and my children's," Ambani said.
Dec 01, 01:13 PM (IST)
Asked how important money is to him, Mukesh Ambani said money is not important, but resources are. “I don’t carry money. I don’t even have a credit card,” he said.
Dec 01, 01:12 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: For all of us in the industry, profits and losses are risks we take. We can’t ask government or regulators to guarantee a profit.
Dec 01, 01:07 PM (IST)
Asked how soon he expects Jio to call a profit, Mukesh Ambani says, “Jio's result are announced every quarter. I don’t want to predict but we are ahead of our schedule.”
Dec 01, 01:05 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 12:59 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Through technology, India can combat the population problem. Connected medical devices and fewer doctors can help save more lives across the country, even in the remotest rural areas.
Dec 01, 12:57 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 12:55 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Data is not only the new oil, data is the new soil
Dec 01, 12:55 PM (IST)
If data is destiny, India is truly prepared for our tryst with destiny, says Mukesh Ambani
Dec 01, 12:54 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Today, Indians consume more data than US and China. This means we are ahead, in a sense. We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent every section of our economy.
Dec 01, 12:52 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Aadhaar is decades ahead of developed economies like US and China.
Dec 01, 12:51 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Not having a legacy of technology is a boon, in my opinion. We can step multiple generations of technology now and progress toward the future with ease.
Dec 01, 12:50 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I think what manufacturing was for China, super intelligence can become for India.
Dec 01, 12:49 PM (IST)
I believe that we are at the doorstep of time of abundance for every section of the society. Unlike in the past, this abundance will not be limited to a privileged few.
Dec 01, 12:46 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I believe the fourth industrial revolution is now upon us. This one will be one of data compiling, artificial intelligence, and computing. I also believe that the world will achieve more in the next 30 years than we did in the last 300.
Dec 01, 12:42 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: In the history of mankind, China and India had always been the most dominant powers before the 17th century. Now, after 4 centuries of western dominance, this power is shifting back to India and China.
Dec 01, 12:41 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I most certainly think that India can cross the USD 10 trillion figure by 2030 and before the end of the century, become a more dominating economy than the United States and China.
Dec 01, 12:39 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: My prediction from 13 years ago, that India will be a USD 5 trillion in 20 years. Today, it looks like we will get there way before 2024.
Dec 01, 12:33 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will shortly be addressing the HT Leadership Summit. Stay tuned for updates.
Dec 01, 12:31 PM (IST)
Obama concludes his discussion with Karan Thapar.
Dec 01, 12:31 PM (IST)
Obama also spoke about multiple realities in a democracy and media bias. 'Had I watched Fox News, I would never have voted for me. The worlds of someone watching Fox News and someone reading New York Times are completely different,' Obama said.
Dec 01, 12:26 PM (IST)
Barack Obama takes another dig at Donald Trump, said “I have more Twitter followers than people who use it more often…. Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp are very powerful tools which can be used for both good and bad. We need to understand the challenges of these technologies. It leads to snap judgment.”
Dec 01, 12:24 PM (IST)
Obama takes another dig at Trump over the latter's stance on climate change. 'I can have a debate with someone about climate change and about what we need to do, but if you call climate change a hoax, I don't know what to do with that,' Obama said.
Dec 01, 12:23 PM (IST)
On the US strike which killed Osama bin Laden, Barack Obama said, “We have no evidence that Pakistan government knew of Osama Bin Laden's presence there. But journalists are free to study and analyse it.”
Dec 01, 12:21 PM (IST)
Obama: Manmohan Singh was our primary partner during the financial crisis and Narendra Modi was our primary partner during the Paris accords. In both cases, it wasn't easy for anyone involved and I am sure it would have taken a lot of political courage to push these things.
Dec 01, 12:19 PM (IST)
When asked his opinion of Narendra Modi, Obama said he likes him and that he was friends with him. The former US President however, also saod that was friends with Manmohan Singh, who was prime minister before Modi. He added that the unifying factor was always strong India-US ties.
Dec 01, 12:16 PM (IST)
#HTLS2017 with CNN-News18 | We worked very hard to make India a part of Nuclear Suppliers Group. But some member nations felt India was not following all the procedures. I'm sure PM Modi is working hard on it. I don't know if China objected because of trade competition: Obama pic.twitter.com/XSrjlNfUwu
Barack Obama: Something that both my administration and the Bush administration agreed on was the understanding that terrorism, when directed at a particular nation, has way of metastasizing. You cannot just say, it is their problem now, because it ends becoming your problem later.
Dec 01, 12:10 PM (IST)
We worked very hard to get India into the nuclear supply group, Obama said, but added that since the organisation functions on unanimous approval, there was some opposition from some quarters. 'We said that they are now abiding by the rules we follow so we should recognise that, but it did not happen before I left office,' the former US President said.
