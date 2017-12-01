HT Summit 2017 LIVE: Govt will continue fighting for independence of judiciary, says law minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Won't comment on status of Padmavati, matter is pending in court. Will just say that creativity needs to be respected but people's sentiment needs to be respected as well.
Dec 01, 03:23 PM (IST)
On asked whether a state can be charged with murder for people dying of pollution, Prasad said that it is a debatable question. The minister said that the state needs to survive and function in order to ensure that pollution is controlled. If a state is facing criminal proceedings, it can be prohibited or stopped from protecting its people.
Dec 01, 03:16 PM (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Want to make it very clear that this government will continue fighting for the independence of the judiciary.
Dec 01, 03:15 PM (IST)
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that he salutes the Indian judiciary for upholding the rights of the citizens and giving them trust. However, he also said that according to our constitution, law making and governance should be left to those elected by the people and are answerable to the people.
Dec 01, 01:19 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani concludes his discussion with HT's Sukumar.
Dec 01, 01:18 PM (IST)
“I would never have dared to tell my father ‘You don’t get it’. I think that is the one major difference between my father's generation and my children's," Ambani said.
Dec 01, 01:13 PM (IST)
Asked how important money is to him, Mukesh Ambani said money is not important, but resources are. “I don’t carry money. I don’t even have a credit card,” he said.
Dec 01, 01:12 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: For all of us in the industry, profits and losses are risks we take. We can’t ask government or regulators to guarantee a profit.
Dec 01, 01:07 PM (IST)
Asked how soon he expects Jio to call a profit, Mukesh Ambani says, “Jio's result are announced every quarter. I don’t want to predict but we are ahead of our schedule.”
Dec 01, 01:05 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 12:59 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Through technology, India can combat the population problem. Connected medical devices and fewer doctors can help save more lives across the country, even in the remotest rural areas.
Dec 01, 12:57 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 12:55 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Data is not only the new oil, data is the new soil
Dec 01, 12:55 PM (IST)
If data is destiny, India is truly prepared for our tryst with destiny, says Mukesh Ambani
Dec 01, 12:54 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Today, Indians consume more data than US and China. This means we are ahead, in a sense. We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent every section of our economy.
Dec 01, 12:52 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Aadhaar is decades ahead of developed economies like US and China.
Dec 01, 12:51 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: Not having a legacy of technology is a boon, in my opinion. We can step multiple generations of technology now and progress toward the future with ease.
Dec 01, 12:50 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I think what manufacturing was for China, super intelligence can become for India.
Dec 01, 12:49 PM (IST)
I believe that we are at the doorstep of time of abundance for every section of the society. Unlike in the past, this abundance will not be limited to a privileged few.
Dec 01, 12:46 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I believe the fourth industrial revolution is now upon us. This one will be one of data compiling, artificial intelligence, and computing. I also believe that the world will achieve more in the next 30 years than we did in the last 300.
Dec 01, 12:42 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: In the history of mankind, China and India had always been the most dominant powers before the 17th century. Now, after 4 centuries of western dominance, this power is shifting back to India and China.
Dec 01, 12:41 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: I most certainly think that India can cross the USD 10 trillion figure by 2030 and before the end of the century, become a more dominating economy than the United States and China.
Dec 01, 12:39 PM (IST)
Mukesh Ambani: My prediction from 13 years ago, that India will be a USD 5 trillion in 20 years. Today, it looks like we will get there way before 2024.
Dec 01, 12:33 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will shortly be addressing the HT Leadership Summit. Stay tuned for updates.
Dec 01, 12:31 PM (IST)
Obama concludes his discussion with Karan Thapar.
Dec 01, 12:31 PM (IST)
Obama also spoke about multiple realities in a democracy and media bias. 'Had I watched Fox News, I would never have voted for me. The worlds of someone watching Fox News and someone reading New York Times are completely different,' Obama said.
Dec 01, 12:26 PM (IST)
Barack Obama takes another dig at Donald Trump, said “I have more Twitter followers than people who use it more often…. Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp are very powerful tools which can be used for both good and bad. We need to understand the challenges of these technologies. It leads to snap judgment.”
Dec 01, 12:24 PM (IST)
Obama takes another dig at Trump over the latter's stance on climate change. 'I can have a debate with someone about climate change and about what we need to do, but if you call climate change a hoax, I don't know what to do with that,' Obama said.
Dec 01, 12:23 PM (IST)
On the US strike which killed Osama bin Laden, Barack Obama said, “We have no evidence that Pakistan government knew of Osama Bin Laden's presence there. But journalists are free to study and analyse it.”
Dec 01, 12:21 PM (IST)
Obama: Manmohan Singh was our primary partner during the financial crisis and Narendra Modi was our primary partner during the Paris accords. In both cases, it wasn't easy for anyone involved and I am sure it would have taken a lot of political courage to push these things.
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Won't comment on status of Padmavati, matter is pending in court. Will just say that creativity needs to be respected but people's sentiment needs to be respected as well.
On asked whether a state can be charged with murder for people dying of pollution, Prasad said that it is a debatable question. The minister said that the state needs to survive and function in order to ensure that pollution is controlled. If a state is facing criminal proceedings, it can be prohibited or stopped from protecting its people.
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Want to make it very clear that this government will continue fighting for the independence of the judiciary.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that he salutes the Indian judiciary for upholding the rights of the citizens and giving them trust. However, he also said that according to our constitution, law making and governance should be left to those elected by the people and are answerable to the people.
Mukesh Ambani concludes his discussion with HT's Sukumar.
“I would never have dared to tell my father ‘You don’t get it’. I think that is the one major difference between my father's generation and my children's," Ambani said.
Asked how important money is to him, Mukesh Ambani said money is not important, but resources are. “I don’t carry money. I don’t even have a credit card,” he said.
Mukesh Ambani: For all of us in the industry, profits and losses are risks we take. We can’t ask government or regulators to guarantee a profit.
Asked how soon he expects Jio to call a profit, Mukesh Ambani says, “Jio's result are announced every quarter. I don’t want to predict but we are ahead of our schedule.”
Mukesh Ambani: Through technology, India can combat the population problem. Connected medical devices and fewer doctors can help save more lives across the country, even in the remotest rural areas.
Mukesh Ambani: Data is not only the new oil, data is the new soil
If data is destiny, India is truly prepared for our tryst with destiny, says Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani: Today, Indians consume more data than US and China. This means we are ahead, in a sense. We now have the opportunity to digitally reinvent every section of our economy.
Mukesh Ambani: Aadhaar is decades ahead of developed economies like US and China.
Mukesh Ambani: Not having a legacy of technology is a boon, in my opinion. We can step multiple generations of technology now and progress toward the future with ease.
Mukesh Ambani: I think what manufacturing was for China, super intelligence can become for India.
I believe that we are at the doorstep of time of abundance for every section of the society. Unlike in the past, this abundance will not be limited to a privileged few.
Mukesh Ambani: I believe the fourth industrial revolution is now upon us. This one will be one of data compiling, artificial intelligence, and computing. I also believe that the world will achieve more in the next 30 years than we did in the last 300.
Mukesh Ambani: In the history of mankind, China and India had always been the most dominant powers before the 17th century. Now, after 4 centuries of western dominance, this power is shifting back to India and China.
Mukesh Ambani: I most certainly think that India can cross the USD 10 trillion figure by 2030 and before the end of the century, become a more dominating economy than the United States and China.
Mukesh Ambani: My prediction from 13 years ago, that India will be a USD 5 trillion in 20 years. Today, it looks like we will get there way before 2024.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will shortly be addressing the HT Leadership Summit. Stay tuned for updates.
Obama concludes his discussion with Karan Thapar.
Obama also spoke about multiple realities in a democracy and media bias. 'Had I watched Fox News, I would never have voted for me. The worlds of someone watching Fox News and someone reading New York Times are completely different,' Obama said.
Barack Obama takes another dig at Donald Trump, said “I have more Twitter followers than people who use it more often…. Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp are very powerful tools which can be used for both good and bad. We need to understand the challenges of these technologies. It leads to snap judgment.”
Obama takes another dig at Trump over the latter's stance on climate change. 'I can have a debate with someone about climate change and about what we need to do, but if you call climate change a hoax, I don't know what to do with that,' Obama said.
On the US strike which killed Osama bin Laden, Barack Obama said, “We have no evidence that Pakistan government knew of Osama Bin Laden's presence there. But journalists are free to study and analyse it.”
Obama: Manmohan Singh was our primary partner during the financial crisis and Narendra Modi was our primary partner during the Paris accords. In both cases, it wasn't easy for anyone involved and I am sure it would have taken a lot of political courage to push these things.