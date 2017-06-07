HSBC on RBI Policy: 'Prolonged pause' on rates possible, FY18 inflation forecast may be lowered

Moneycontrol News

With good possibility of the inflation rate being anchored at 4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to take a ‘prolonged pause’ on key policy rates, according to a report by HSBC Global Research.

However, inflation forecast for FY18 could be lowered at the June 7 monetary policy meet. The second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, which began on June 6 will conclude today with the RBI making the crucial announcement.

Risks also remain of a rate cut in August if certain conditions change HSBC said in the note.

As per a trend analysis done by the research house, inflation expectations explain about 75 percent of the actual trends in inflation. The remaining is explained by ‘other factors’, such as reservoir levels, policy discretion (for instance, in the setting of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs)), global commodity prices and the rupee.

“Inflation expectations are a stubborn animal. Once they take hold, they feed off themselves, falling into a multi-year cycle,” the HSBC report said. “At present, they have fallen into a virtuous cycle and are likely to stay there, anchoring India’s inflation rate at the 4 percent target, unless some of the ‘other factors’ turn sour enough to yank them out,” it said.

Having said that, it sees chance of inflation firming up again if growth rebounds, rupee depreciates on the back of an oil price rise, or housing allowance of the Seventh Pay Commission stokes inflation. On the other hand, GST and food reforms could augur well for inflation.

HSBC feels, the belief, among some economists, that the RBI rushed into the decision of changing its stance to ’neutral’ from ‘accommodative’ is not completely true, and that the central bank might have had some ‘special reasons’ for doing so.

“However, if: (1) ‘other factors’ turn even more benign, for instance, early rains push up reservoir levels significantly above normal, or (2) if the RBI, through its commentary on 7 June and minutes on 21 June indicates that the wave of lower inflation expectations indeed is likely to continue having an overpowering effect, there are risks of a 25 basis points rate cut at the August meeting,” the note said.