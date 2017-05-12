App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 12, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

HP demands 7.19 pc share in power generated at BBMB projects

The Himachal Pradesh government today reiterated its demand for a 7.19 per cent share in electricity generated at all projects under the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The demand was raised by Health and Revenue Minister Kaul Singh Thakur at a meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) in Chandigarh today, an official release here said.

He said that the state had been repeatedly requesting for a 7.19 per cent share in power generated in all BBMB projects, but so far the state had not been given its legitimate share.

He urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the chairman of the NZC, to convene a meeting with the Union power minister and the chief ministers of the states concerned so that Himachal Pradesh could be given its legitimate share of electricity.

Kaul Singh also underlined the need for resolving inter- state boundary disputes at the earliest.

He claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir police had entered as long as 15 kilometres inside its territory in Lahaul-Spiti district claiming control over the area.

ITBP forces patrolling the boundaries between the two states had been withdrawn in the recent past, he said and demanded their redeployment in adequate number to prevent any untoward incident.

The minister also suggested that the state should be given more powers to divert forest land for development activities.

