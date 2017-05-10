App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 09, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Housing for 4.5 crore labourers' families by 2022: Dattatreya

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya today said 4.5 crore labourers' families in the country would be provided housing by 2022.

Housing for 4.5 crore labourers' families by 2022: Dattatreya

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya today said 4.5 crore labourers' families in the country would be provided housing by 2022.

After laying foundation stone of 100-bedded ESI hospital here, he said that the government is trying to cover employees of unorganised sector under social security schemes and working for their welfare.

He also said that the bed strength of Kota, Jodhpur and Bhilwara ESI hospitals has been increased to 100 beds which earlier was 50, 50 and 60 respectively.

The minister said that the ESI dispensaries will be set up in different districts as per the requirement.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav were also present on the occasion.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.