Housing for 4.5 crore labourers' families by 2022: Dattatreya

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya today said 4.5 crore labourers' families in the country would be provided housing by 2022.

After laying foundation stone of 100-bedded ESI hospital here, he said that the government is trying to cover employees of unorganised sector under social security schemes and working for their welfare.

He also said that the bed strength of Kota, Jodhpur and Bhilwara ESI hospitals has been increased to 100 beds which earlier was 50, 50 and 60 respectively.

The minister said that the ESI dispensaries will be set up in different districts as per the requirement.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav were also present on the occasion.