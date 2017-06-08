Home loans rates may not drop further but will stay low, say bankers

Moneycontrol News

While borrowers are unlikely to secure cheaper loans, interest rates will continue to stay low as banks will now have additional capital after the RBI yesterday eased deposit norms with the regulator.

During the second bi-monthly policy announcement, as a counter cyclical measure, the central bank relaxed the risk weight requirements and loan to value (LTV) ratios of individual home loans above Rs 30 lakh.

Risk-weighted assets are used to determine the minimum amount of capital that must be set aside by banks and other institutions to reduce the risk of default on loans. For instance, a loan that was secured by a letter of credit is considered riskier and hence requires more capital than a mortgage loan that is secured with a collateral.

For loans above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the risk weight has been brought down to 35 percent (from 50 percent) with LTV ratio up to 80 percent. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, with LTV ratio up to 75 percent, risk weight has been reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent.

According to an State Bank of India (SBI) research report, this is only a “half-hearted measure from the RBI as it has touched a select category of risk weights only. The RBI should have brought down risk weights for the entire loan size and LTV ratio. Our research suggests that this RBI move will release only around capital Rs 500 crore for the entire banking industry, which is minimal at best”.

The central bank also brought down the standard asset provision to 0.25 percent for all individual housing loans.

Bankers say that the relaxation releases only marginal additional capital for banks and this will be used only for new loans. The additional capital will help banks lend more and rates have been reduced by top major banks last month.

“Savings from this relaxation is not huge and we are working on the impact as capital requirement will be lower. To give a ballpark figure, on a portfolio of Rs 2 lakh crore, my net savings would be about Rs 450 crore, which is a saving of about 10-20 bps. Home loan rates are already cheap and any further rate cut would require a deposit rate cut which we are not in a position to do so," said Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director, State Bank of India.

In the asset liability committee (ALCO) meet scheduled to be held towards the end of this month, SBI will review its interest rates.

“The RBI move will boost further lending in the housing segment. However, the savings by lowering the risk-weighted assets will be very marginal but it could be helpful in the long-run and impact may not be immediate on lending rates,” said a chief financial officer of a large public sector bank.

SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said, "The large cut in inflation projection by the RBI in the monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities and is likely to create room for rate cuts in the latter half of the year. The decision to reduce the risk weights for home loans over the Rs 30-lakh category will release capital for the banking industry and is a positive move."

In the monetary policy, the RBI announced a status quo on key policy repo rate which was unchanged at 6.25 percent, rate at which banks borrow from the RBI for short-term funds.

Last month, top banks saw transmission of previous rate policy cuts and reduced their interest rates on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh in line with the government's push on affordable housing.